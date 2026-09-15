Dayton Children’s Hospital earns top national rankings for 2026-2027

DAYTON — A local children’s hospital has been recognized as a 2026-2027 Best Children’s Hospital.

Dayton Children’s Hospital received the ranking from U.S. News & World Report, earning national rankings in orthopedics and neonatology, according to a spokesperson.

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This is the seventh consecutive year that the orthopedics program has earned national recognition, while the neonatology program is in its second consecutive year.

Division Chief of Pediatrics at Dayton Children’s, Dr. Michael Albert, said every child deserves the best orthopedic care close to home.

“This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team to helping children heal, regain mobility, and get back to being kids,” said Albert.

He said the department is grateful for families’ trust and remains committed to providing the highest quality care.

Director of neonatology Dr. Olutoye Osunbunmi said that a stay in the NICU can be one of the most difficult experiences for families.

“This recognition reflects our team’s commitment to caring for babies with expertise and compassion while supporting families every step of the way. Our focus remains on helping every child have the strongest possible start in life,” said Osunbunmi.

The rankings are designed to help families and physicians identify hospitals that provide high-quality care for children with serious or complex needs.

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