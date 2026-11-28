DAYTON — A class action lawsuit has been filed against Dayton Children’s Hospital in federal court over its use of AI technology.

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In the 52-page lawsuit, a mother, identified as Jane Doe, claims Dayton Children’s Hospital used Abridge, an AI clinical-documentation tool, to record conversations during her children’s medical visits without meaningful informed consent.

“No one told them, before or during the visit, that the Abridge tool was listening, capturing, and preserving every word spoken in the room,” court documents allege.

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This is allegedly in violation of the Federal Wiretap Act and the Ohio Wiretap Act as well as a breach of confidence, common law invasion of privacy, and breach of contract.

The lawsuit alleges failure to disclose the technology was not a “one-off lapse” but the Dayton Children’s policy.

“Silence let Defendants deploy that technology without the friction, delay, or refusals that honest disclosure would have invited,” court documents state.

Abridge was being used by about 25% of Dayton Children’s providers by May 2025, according to reporting by News Center 7.

Plaintiffs are asking for damages as well as changes to the use of the technology.

A response from Dayton Children’s is due by Dec. 14.

We will continue to follow this story.

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