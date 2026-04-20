Dayton Children’s Hospital receives historic $40M investment

DAYTON — Dayton Children’s Hospital has announced a historic investment.

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On Monday, Dayton Children’s leaders announced they’d received a $40 million from entrepreneur, philanthropist, and civic leader Tom Golisano.

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The investment will enable the hospital to “move upstream to prevent the preventable, intervene before crisis, and ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive,” according to hospital leaders.

Golisano said the investment supports the hospital’s vision for improving children’s health.

“Children deserve access to the right care before a problem becomes a crisis,” he added.

According to hospital leaders, the investment will accelerate the hospital’s vision of reinventing the path to children’s health with care centered on:

Expanding access to pediatric primary care as the most effective way to improve long-term outcomes and intervene early

Addressing the mental health crisis by embedding behavioral health into every aspect of care

Bringing services closer to where children live, learn and grow to remove barriers and reach families sooner

Using data and shared learning to improve, measure impact and scale what works continuously

“With this investment, we have the opportunity, and the responsibility, to get upstream, to intervene earlier and to redesign care in a way that supports the whole child. This is how we prevent the preventable and create healthier futures for children and families across our region,” Debbie Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s, said.

The hospital added that it will honor the gift by naming the main campus on Valley Street as the Golisano Comprehensive Care Campus.

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