Dayton Children’s turns hospital into “Greatest Show on Earth” for Halloween

Lions and Tigers and Bears….OH MY!

DAYTON, Ohio — Lions and Tigers and Bears….OH MY!

Dayton Children’s Hospital turned into the greatest show on earth for the kids who need it most!

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Staff gave a sneak peek of their Halloween celebrations with adorable costumes, festive decorations and plenty of smiles.

The hospital took patients and families on adventures with the theme “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!”

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The children got to think big with dream vacations to imaginary destinations, hospital units transformed into exciting places and gave patients and families a chance to escape the challenges of hospital life.

Some costumes included lions, popcorn, cotton candy, ringmasters and other circus favorites.

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