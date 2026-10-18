Dayton comes from behind to beat Notre Dame in Spotlight Game

No. 1 Malcolm Thomas with 2-hand dunk against Notre Dame on Oct. 17, 2026

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team overcame an early deficit to beat Notre Dame on Saturday.

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Malcolm Thomas led Dayton with 20 points and six rebounds in a 75-65 win in its annual CareSource Spotlight Game.

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The Fighting Irish led by as many as eight points, 34-26, with 1:43 left in the first half. Travis Perry buried a three-pointer to cut the deficit to 34-29. Aiden Derkack made a layup before the first half ended as UD trailed 38-33 at halftime.

The game was tied at 51-51 with 9:22 remaining. Landen Joseph’s three-pointer put the Flyers on top, 54-51.

Devin Brown’s layup gave the Irish a 62-61 lead with 4:19 left. Thomas scored five straight points to give Dayton a 66-62 advantage with 3:12 remaining.

Joseph scored off a missed Thomas free throw to extend it to 68-62. Derkack’s steal led to Thomas’ dunk as UD led 70-62.

Jaron McKie made two free throws, and Joseph’s trey sealed the game for the Flyers.

Dayton has one more exhibition game. They host Morehead State on Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.

WHIO Radio will broadcast the game.

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