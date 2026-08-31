Dayton convenience store launches new kitchen to offer one-stop shopping, combat food desert

DAYTON — A Dayton convenience store is now offering new food items, saying they want to create a one-stop shopping experience for customers in areas that may be considered food deserts.

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Road Dog Convenience Store has been around since 2020, but the Roadies Grub ‘N Go kitchen is brand new.

Kitchen manager Devin Myers told News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson that they’ve been working on getting this ready for the past eight months.

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Myers added that the goal was to give customers a quick stop to grab a bite to eat since there aren’t places like that nearby.

One-stop shop convenience stores and fuel stations are becoming increasingly popular across the country, according to the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS).

On the stretch of James H. McGee Blvd. Roadie’s sits on, they are the only true gas station and convenience store with an integrated kitchen concept.

Duncan Oil Company bought this location six years ago. They said on social media that their store helps alleviate a food desert in the area. Down the hall, inside the convenience store, people can find groceries like milk, bread, and pantry staples.

“We’re one of the few places that you can come in, get your gas, get everything else,” Myers said.

NACS said more and more people want a place where they can grab everything they need in one trip. It’s why we’re seeing many chains like Sheetz, Wawa, and Quiktrips popping up around the Miami Valley.

Roadie’s has breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. Myers said their pricing is similar to what you’d pay at popular fast food chains.

“I think we’re competitive, I’ll say that,” Myers added.

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