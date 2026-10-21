Dayton Dragons begin massive seating overhaul at Day Air Ballpark

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons have started a major seating transformation project that officials say will provide fans numerous upgrades next season.

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The organization announced on Wednesday that every seat at Day Air Ballpark will be replaced for the first time since the stadium opened in 2000.

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Seating upgrades will feature two main chair styles across the stadium. Premium seating in 14 sections will include breathable mesh backing, while other stadium areas will feature Hussey Fusion Slat-Back plastic chairs.

The renovation also incorporates new table features across several seating tiers. The first five rows of eight lower-level sections will feature side tables for placing food and beverages, while the front row of six upper-level sections will include drink rails.

On the stadium’s Club Level, three upper-level sections will feature 4Topps Tables, which consist of four 360-degree swivel mesh seats positioned around a single table with in-seat food and beverage wait service.

The seating project is the latest upgrade to Day Air Ballpark in recent years.

“The goal on all the projects has been to bring the facility to the 21st century and a place for the next generation of Dragons fans,” Robert Murphy, Dragons President, said in a statement.

The Dragons open the 2027 season on April 2.

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