Dayton Dragons rank first in average attendance among all Minor League teams

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons finished the 2026 season ranked first in average attendance among all 120 Minor League Baseball teams across the country.

The franchise averaged 7,863 fans per game across 65 home dates at Day Air Ballpark.

The per-game average marked the fifth consecutive year that the Dragons finished among the top three across all levels of Minor League Baseball.

Dayton recorded a full-season total attendance of 511,123, ranking fourth overall among minor league teams. High-A teams play fewer home dates than Triple-A and Double-A clubs.

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The Dragons led all 60 Class-A teams in professional baseball in attendance for the 26th consecutive season, maintaining the top spot in every year of the franchise’s existence. Dayton also ranked first among the 90 teams below the Triple-A level for the 20th straight season.

In addition to minor league games, Day Air Ballpark hosted high school baseball, 5K run/walks, charity walks, movie nights, and a beer festival in 2026.

College baseball games at the venue featured the University of Dayton and Wright State University. The ballpark also opened the South Dayton Toyota Diamond Club in 2026, an indoor event and catering space accommodating up to 225 people.

The team is owned and operated by Diamond Baseball Holdings. Robert Murphy, president of the Dayton Dragons, highlighted the venue’s recent additions and fan engagement.

“The Dragons were thrilled to add new elements to our fan experience over these last 12 months, with the opening of the South Dayton Toyota Diamond Club and the new Deck the Diamond holiday event,” Murphy said.

“We continued to build on our longstanding efforts to provide fun family entertainment and top-notch customer service while giving back to the community with our many programs through the Dragons Foundation. This season also featured an exciting playoff run to the league championship series as our fans created an electric ballpark atmosphere with memories that will last forever. We thank our fans, corporate partners, season ticket holders, and many community leaders who continue to help make Dragons baseball an unmatched experience.”

Day Air Ballpark will host the second year of Deck the Diamond, a holiday lights show and walk-through event, this winter.

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