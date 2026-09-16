Dayton Dragons season ends losing to Quad Cities in Midwest League Championship Series

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons’ postseason run ended on Tuesday.

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The Dragons lost to the Quad Cities River Bandits, 2-1, in Game 2 of the Midwest League Championship Series at Day Air Ballpark.

Blake Mitchell hit a two-run home run with two outs in the eighth inning, giving the River Bandits the lead for good.

Quad Cities wins its ninth Midwest League Championship.

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The game was scoreless until the seventh inning. Damian Ruiz hit a triple to left-center, and Kyle Henley followed with an RBI double to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the eighth, the River Bandits had a runner on third base with two outs. Mitchell hit a home run to right field as Quad Cities took a 2-1 lead.

The Dragons had a runner on second with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, but Johnny Ascanio grounded to second to end the inning.

Dayton ended the regular season with a 67-63 record. They went 39-27 in the first half of the season, clinching the First Half East Division title.

The Dragons advanced to their first-ever Midwest League Championship Series.

They are one of three teams in the county to draw 500,000 fans at home this season.

Damian Ruiz reacts after triple on Sept. 16, 2026 Photo contributed by Dayton Dragons (via X) (Dayton Dragons (via X))

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