Dayton Dragons season ends losing to Quad Cities in Midwest League Championship Series

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons’ postseason run ended on Tuesday.
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The Dragons lost to the Quad Cities River Bandits, 2-1, in Game 2 of the Midwest League Championship Series at Day Air Ballpark.
Blake Mitchell hit a two-run home run with two outs in the eighth inning, giving the River Bandits the lead for good.
Quad Cities wins its ninth Midwest League Championship.
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The game was scoreless until the seventh inning. Damian Ruiz hit a triple to left-center, and Kyle Henley followed with an RBI double to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead.
In the top of the eighth, the River Bandits had a runner on third base with two outs. Mitchell hit a home run to right field as Quad Cities took a 2-1 lead.
The Dragons had a runner on second with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, but Johnny Ascanio grounded to second to end the inning.
Dayton ended the regular season with a 67-63 record. They went 39-27 in the first half of the season, clinching the First Half East Division title.
The Dragons advanced to their first-ever Midwest League Championship Series.
They are one of three teams in the county to draw 500,000 fans at home this season.
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