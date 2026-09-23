Dayton Dragons specialty license plate now available

DAYTON — Dayton Dragons fans now have a new way to show their support for the team.

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A specialty license plate featuring the Dragons logo is now available.

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Purchases of the plate also help support the team’s involvement in the community, with $25 from each sale going towards the Dragons Foundation.

The Dragons plates can be purchased online or in-person at any Ohio BMV location.

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