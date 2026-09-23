Dayton Dragons specialty license plate now available

DAYTON — Dayton Dragons fans now have a new way to show their support for the team.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A specialty license plate featuring the Dragons logo is now available.
TRENDING STORIES:
- LIVE UPDATES: Prosecution calls more witnesses on Day 5 of Caleb Flynn murder trial
- High school student hospitalized after being ‘sucker-punched’ at football game
- Springfield city manager returning to role with ‘renewed energy’ after being reinstated
Purchases of the plate also help support the team’s involvement in the community, with $25 from each sale going towards the Dragons Foundation.
The Dragons plates can be purchased online or in-person at any Ohio BMV location.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]