Dayton Dream Center seeks donation of men’s clothing for local residents

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DAYTON — A local organization is asking for donations to help out its clothing room.

The Dayton Dream Center announced on social media that they are in need of men’s clothing.

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One of the greatest needs is men’s pants in all sizes, especially waist sizes between 28 and 34.

Jeans, khakis, cargo pants, joggers, and sweatpants are all welcome.

Belts, larger men’s coats, and shoes larger than a size 10 are also needed.

Donations should be clean, gently used, and in good condition.

Donations can be dropped off at the Dayton Dream Center, located at 2720 E. Third Street in Dayton.

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