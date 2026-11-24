DAYTON — For the third year, Dayton Early College Academy (DECA) staff spent the entire day volunteering for organizations that they say pour into their own students.

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They stopped by churches, food banks, the humane society, and the Ronald McDonald House, helping out where it’s needed.

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At the Ronald McDonald House, volunteers were scrubbing potatoes, slicing vegetables, and prepping food for families living there while their child is hospitalized or receiving care in Dayton.

“So for me personally, I know what it felt like to have help, to receive help, so if I can just help one person, then that’s enough for me,” Monet Jordan, a DECA alum and current staff member, said.

Jordan told News Center 7 that DECA Prep students are required to complete 100 hours of community service to graduate. That’s what sparked her love for community service, and she never stopped.

“I remember my very first community service opportunity when I was a ninth grader,” Jordan said. “We went to the Woodland Cemetery right across from the school, and were able to help give back then. And I remember it was raining, it was muddy, but nobody complained.”

DECA’s public information officer told News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson that staff members are passionate about days like Tuesday. Volunteering at these organizations is just a small way for them to thank them for helping their students.

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