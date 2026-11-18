DAYTON — Rising copper prices have prompted thieves to target businesses and new construction sites across Dayton.

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The Dayton Police Department noted an uptick in copper wire thefts earlier this year, particularly involving RTA and phone wires.

Victims of the thefts face expensive aftermaths, with critical repairs often costing thousands of dollars to fix.

According to police, removing the metal requires some electrical knowledge to avoid being shocked in the process, as perpetrators must rip through walls to reach the wiring and pipes inside.

Earlier this month, thieves broke into a Dayton church three times in one week and stole copper from the building.

Although police stated that the theft trend has dropped off somewhat since early in the year, the physical impact on targeted properties remains substantial.

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To combat the problem, the Dayton Police Department has focused on establishing closer ties with local metal recyclers to identify stolen materials.

“One of the biggest things we’ve done is developing relationships with the scrap yards. So if a scrap yard sees something that’s being brought in and they know, hey, this person probably shouldn’t have this. This isn’t a contractor who’s doing a demolition of a business or this isn’t some of their leftover product that they’re recycling. They’ll call us,” Lt. Randy Beane of the Dayton Police Department said.

In addition to scrap yard partnerships, the Police Department has organized community education efforts to teach residents and business owners how to protect themselves against copper theft.

Police officials said they believe the outreach and prevention measures are working.

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