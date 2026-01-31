Dayton falls at No. 21 Saint Louis, extends losing streak to 4 straight games

No. 2 De'Shayne Montgomery drives to basketball against Saint Louis on Jan. 30, 2026

ST. LOUIS, MO — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team continued its struggles on Friday night.

Dayton fell to No. 21 Saint Louis, 102-71, at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis.

UD extends the losing streak to four straight games. It’s the first time they have lost four straight games since the 2013-14 season.

The last time the Flyers gave up over 100 points was against George Washington on March 4, 1999, in the Atlantic 10 Tournament in Philadelphia. GW won 100-90.

Dayton falls to 14-8 overall, and 5-4 in the Atlantic 10.

Saint Louis never trailed and led, 46-29, at halftime.

UD got as close as 10 points, 51-41, with 16:22 remaining. But the Billikens scored 12 straight points and never looked back.

De’Shayne Montgomery led the Flyers with 23 points while Amael L’Etang added 12. Malcolm Thomas scored 11 points. Javon Bennett scored nine points on 3-12 shooting.

The Billikens shot 63 percent from the floor, 35-of-56. They also made 17-of-28 three-pointers.

Trey Green finished with 23 points and buried seven treys. Quentin Jones and Ishan Sharma each scored 18, while Dion Brown had 13 points.

Dayton’s next game will be Tuesday, Feb. 3, when they host St. Bonaventure at the UD Arena at 7 p.m.

Pre-game coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 6 p.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

