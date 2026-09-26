Dayton family transfers student to new school over busing disruptions

A Dayton family has transferred their son to a new school closer to family after they said they experienced persistent busing disruptions with DPS

DAYTON — A Dayton family has transferred their son to a new school closer to family after they said they experienced persistent busing disruptions with Dayton Public Schools.

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“They swapped buses without telling nobody, didn’t show up for three days. Then on the fourth day, I called and complained more,” Jon Slorp said.

Jon and Alisha Slorp are frustrated.

They said their son’s school day starts at a bus stop, waiting for a bus that may not come.

After school ends, their son has problems getting home.

Sometimes they said there is no bus, or he ends up on one that’s not his usual route.

The Slorps use a bus tracking app.

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It notifies them when there’s no driver for their son’s route.

When they called Dayton Public Schools’ transportation department, they said workers told them there’s no solution for the inconsistency.

DPS Superintendent Dr. David Lawrence said the district is working on its busing issues.

He said the district has a bus driver shortage and training new drivers takes time.

“It takes a number of tests and it takes months, at least three months, so it is very, very difficult. It’s not easy to become a bus driver and earn your CDL. That’s why they’re so important. That’s what’s valuable for us to keep them when we do have them,” Lawrence said.

On top of the driver shortage, Lawrence said the district is dealing with driver attendance concerns.

“One of the things that we’re doing as a leadership team is trying to understand attendance issues at our transportation center and why our logistics specialists are not at work, and we’re trying to understand the psychology behind that,” Lawrence said.

While school leaders figure that out, the Slorps have transferred their son to another school closer to family.

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