Dayton Flyer football never trails in win over Thomas More

Photo contributed by University of Dayton Football (via Facebook)

#12 Gavin Lochow touches the pylon for his second touchdown against Thomas More

DAYTON — The University of Dayton football team led Thomas More from start to finish on Saturday.

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Dayton scored 13 points on their first two drives. They added 17 points in the second half to win 30-7 at Welcome Stadium.

UD ran for over 200 yards and three touchdowns.

The Flyers improved to 2-0.

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After forcing the Saints to punt to start the game, Dayton drove 55 yards on three plays, including a 43-yard touchdown run by Gavin Lochow to take a 7-0 lead.

On UD’s next possession, Luke Hansen capped a 59-yard scoring drive with a 28-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 13-0.

Thomas More responded as Ben Chesser ran 12 yards for a touchdown to cut the Flyers’ lead to 13-7 after one quarter.

Dayton quarterback Bryce Schondelmyer threw two interceptions in the second quarter. His second pick came with 12 seconds left in the first half.

Both teams went three-and-out to start the third quarter. Schondelmyer threw a five-yard pass to Michael Mussari on third down to keep the drive alive for UD. They kept going to the Saints’ eight-yard line, where Schondelmyer threw a touchdown pass to Lochow to make it 20-7 after three quarters.

Davie Maurer converted a 28-yard field goal to expand the advantage to 23-7. Javawn Brooks intercepted Chessner to halt a Thomas More Drive. Noah Spencer capped a 71-yard scoring drive with a nine-yard touchdown run.

Dayton’s next game is on Sept. 19. They travel to Richmond, Kentucky, to play Eastern Kentucky.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio. It will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

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