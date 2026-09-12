Dayton Flyer football never trails in win over Thomas More

#12 Gavin Lochow touches the pylon for his second touchdown against Thomas More Photo contributed by University of Dayton Football (via Facebook) (University of Dayton Football (via Facebook))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

DAYTON — The University of Dayton football team led Thomas More from start to finish on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton scored 13 points on their first two drives. They added 17 points in the second half to win 30-7 at Welcome Stadium.

UD ran for over 200 yards and three touchdowns.

The Flyers improved to 2-0.

TRENDING STORIES:

After forcing the Saints to punt to start the game, Dayton drove 55 yards on three plays, including a 43-yard touchdown run by Gavin Lochow to take a 7-0 lead.

On UD’s next possession, Luke Hansen capped a 59-yard scoring drive with a 28-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 13-0.

Thomas More responded as Ben Chesser ran 12 yards for a touchdown to cut the Flyers’ lead to 13-7 after one quarter.

Dayton quarterback Bryce Schondelmyer threw two interceptions in the second quarter. His second pick came with 12 seconds left in the first half.

Both teams went three-and-out to start the third quarter. Schondelmyer threw a five-yard pass to Michael Mussari on third down to keep the drive alive for UD. They kept going to the Saints’ eight-yard line, where Schondelmyer threw a touchdown pass to Lochow to make it 20-7 after three quarters.

Davie Maurer converted a 28-yard field goal to expand the advantage to 23-7. Javawn Brooks intercepted Chessner to halt a Thomas More Drive. Noah Spencer capped a 71-yard scoring drive with a nine-yard touchdown run.

Dayton’s next game is on Sept. 19. They travel to Richmond, Kentucky, to play Eastern Kentucky.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio. It will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-909-5991

    The K-Club Newsletter