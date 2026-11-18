Dayton Flyers blow out Central Michigan to end 3-game losing streak

No. 5 Tristian Ford against Central Michigan on Nov. 17, 2026

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team got balanced scoring to snap a three-game losing streak on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sophomore guard Tristian Ford led six Dayton players in double figures with 19 points in an 88-63 win over Central Michigan at UD Arena.

Freshman Aiden Derkack finished with 16 points, while Amael L’Etang added 15. Junior Travis Perry finished with 13 points. Jalen Haynes and Landen Joseph each scored 11.

The last time UD had six players in double figures was against Florida State last season.

The Flyers improved to 2-3 overall.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton led by as much as 12 points in the first half, 29-17. They took a 38-27 lead into the locker room.

UD put the game away in the second half with a 16-0 run.

The Flyers made 32 of 49 shots, good for 65 percent from the floor. They also went 10-for-18 from three.

Dayton travels to Charleston, SC, for the Charleston Classic.

They play Utah on Friday, Nov. 20, at 5:30 p.m.

Larry Hansgen calls the game on WHIO Radio.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group