Dayton Flyers end exhibition season with 2 wins, open regular season next week

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team has concluded the exhibition season.
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Dayton beat Morehead State, 88-56, on Saturday at the UD Arena. Amael L’Etang led five players in double figures with 14 points.
UD went 2-1 in the exhibition season.
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They fell to Xavier, 82-76, in a CareSource Invitational exhibition game on Center Court at the Linder Family Tennis Center on Oct. 7.
The Flyers beat Notre Dame, 75-65, in its annual CareSource Spotlight game at the UD Arena on Oct. 17.
Dayton has nine newcomers, three freshmen, and six players from the transfer portal.
Can they improve over last year’s team in both three-point shooting and rebounds?
They will be key as the season begins on Nov. 2, when they host NJIT.
In non-conference play, UD has home games against Cincinnati and South Florida. They play at Florida State and Liberty. The Flyers also have neutral-site games against Utah, Northwestern, and Memphis.
Larry Hansgen will call every Dayton Flyer game on WHIO Radio.
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