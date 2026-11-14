Dayton Flyers extend winning streak to 6 games after Senior Day home win

Bryce Schondelmyer receives snap against Davidson on Nov. 14, 2026

The University of Dayton football team dominated on Senior Day at Welcome Stadium on Saturday.

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Dayton recognized 26 seniors before the game in a 34-3 victory.

Senior quarterback Bryce Schondelmyer threw two touchdowns.

UD’s defense held the Wildcats to under 200 yards of total offense.

The Flyers improved to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the Pioneer Football League (PFL).

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Senior wide receiver Gavin Lochow caught a 31-yard touchdown pass to put Dayton ahead, 7-3, after one quarter.

Senior running back Luke Hansen capped an 18-play drive with an 11-yard touchdown run to extend UD’s lead to 14-3. Dave Mauer’s 26-yard field goal extended it to 17-3 at halftime.

Javawn Brooks intercepted Casey Bullock with less than 8 minutes left in the third quarter. Schondelmyer found senior wideout Michael Mussari for a 24-yard touchdown as the Flyers led 24-3 after three quarters.

Mauer added a 32-yard-field goal, and Tyler Brown’s 16-yard touchdown capped the scoring.

Schondelmyer went 18-of-30 for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Mussari caught seven passes for 91 yards and a touchdown. UD ran 39 times for 163 yards.

The Flyers are tied with Butler for first place in the PFL. If Dayton wins next week, they clinch the PFL title.

UD plays at Presbyterian on Nov. 21. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

Larry Hansgen and Mike Kelly will call the game on WHIO Radio.

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