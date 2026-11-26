Photo contributed by University of Dayton Football (via Facebook)

#12 Gavin Lochow touches the pylon for his second touchdown against Thomas More

DAYTON — The Pioneer Football League honored the University of Dayton with several end-of-season honors.

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Dayton head coach Trevor Andrews was named PFL Coach of the Year, and Gavin Lochow was named Offensive Player of the Year.

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Lochow became the UD football program’s all-time leader in receptions this season. He passed former Flyer tight end Adam Trautman.

Gavin Lochow caught 65 passes for 577 yards and ran 30 times for another 200 yards. He also scored 13 touchdowns (nine receiving, four rushing).

Coach Andrews won his first PFL Coach of the Year award. He is the first coach to lead his alma mater to its first PFL title since 2015.

Andrews is also a finalist for the Eddie Robinson FCS Coach of the Year Award.

Four other Dayton Flyers were named as First Team All-PFL offensive performers: WR Michael Mussari, tight end Donovan Weatherly, offensive lineman (OL) Matthew Barnes, and Zachary McDowell.

These Flyers picked up First Team All-PFL defensive honors: DL Mirko Jaksic, LB Joe Kingsbury, and DB Javawn Brooks. Punter Ben Levelle was named to the PFL’s Special Teams First Team.

These UD Flyers were named to the Second Team All-PFL team: QB Bryce Schondelmyer, RB Luke Hansen, TE Carson Labensky, and OL Drew Flaherty on offense. DL Collin Ansel, DL Jace Schaefer, LB Sam Schmiesing, and DB Emmanuel Hardrick were each honored on defense. Kicker David Mauer, punt returner Paul Kelly, and long snapper Thomas Tkakady were each named to the PFL’s Special Teams Second Team.

RB Mason Hackett and kickoff returner LeRoy Lewis IV each earned PFL honorable mention nods.

Dayton plays at Tennessee Tech in the first round of the 2026 FCS Playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Kickoff is at 2 p.m. in Cookeville, Tennessee.

Larry Hansgen and Mike Kelly broadcast the game on WHIO Radio.

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