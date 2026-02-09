Dayton Flyers look to regroup during bye week after blowout loss at VCU

The University of Dayton men’s basketball team will look to regroup during the bye week after going 1-1 last week.

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team will look to regroup during the bye week after going 1-1 last week.

Dayton snapped a four-game losing streak on Tuesday when they beat St. Bonaventure, 72-70.

Javon Bennett scored 16 of his game-high 20 points in the first half. Jordan Derkack added 18, including the two game-winning free throws in the final seconds.

UD went back on the road on Friday, Feb. 6, to Richmond, Virginia. They played Atlantic 10 conference rival, VCU.

The Rams dominated the Flyers in a 99-73 victory.

Coach Anthony Grant spoke with the voice of the Flyers, Larry Hansgen, after Friday’s game. He cited a lack of competitiveness on his team’s part against VCU.

Dayton enters the bye week with a 15-9 overall record and 6-5 in the Atlantic 10.

Their next game will be on Feb. 15 when they host Davidson at 4 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

