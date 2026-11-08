Dayton Flyers lose overtime game to Northern Illinois

Photo of Aiden Derkack. Photo courtesy of Rick Roshto

No. 4 Aiden Derkack goes to the basket against Northern Illinois on Nov. 7

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team suffered a disappointing home loss on Saturday night.

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Dayton lost to Northern Illinois, 81-76 in overtime, at the UD Arena.

David Douglas, Jr. led the Huskies with 27 points.

Max Weisbrod added 14 points. He hit a game-tying three-pointer with 13 seconds to tie it at 67-67.

His three with 22 seconds left in overtime put NIU up 79-74.

UD fell to 1-1 overall.

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Aiden Derkack had a double-double for the second straight game, 20 points and 10 rebounds. Landen Joseph added 19. Amael L’Etang finished with 16 points.

Northern Illinois outrebounded the Flyers, 43-29. The Huskies grabbed 13 offensive rebounds that led to 10 second-chance points.

Dayton’s next game is Tuesday, Nov. 10. They host Siena at 7 p.m.

WHIO Radio will broadcast the game.

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