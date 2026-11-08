Dayton Flyers lose overtime game to Northern Illinois

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team suffered a disappointing home loss on Saturday night.
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Dayton lost to Northern Illinois, 81-76 in overtime, at the UD Arena.
David Douglas, Jr. led the Huskies with 27 points.
Max Weisbrod added 14 points. He hit a game-tying three-pointer with 13 seconds to tie it at 67-67.
His three with 22 seconds left in overtime put NIU up 79-74.
UD fell to 1-1 overall.
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Aiden Derkack had a double-double for the second straight game, 20 points and 10 rebounds. Landen Joseph added 19. Amael L’Etang finished with 16 points.
Northern Illinois outrebounded the Flyers, 43-29. The Huskies grabbed 13 offensive rebounds that led to 10 second-chance points.
Dayton’s next game is Tuesday, Nov. 10. They host Siena at 7 p.m.
WHIO Radio will broadcast the game.
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