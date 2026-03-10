Dayton Flyers prepare for upcoming Atlantic 10 Championship UD’s first game will be Friday afternoon

The University of Dayton men’s basketball team will play in the 2026 Atlantic 10 Championship.

This year’s tournament will be held on March 11 to 14 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Dayton enters the tournament as the No. 4 overall seed after a 21-10 record during the regular season.

They last won the tournament back in 2003. The Flyers’ last win in a tournament game was in 2023.

Saint Louis is the top seed in this year’s tournament. VCU is No. 2, and Saint Joseph’s ranks No. 3.

UD has won six of seven games. They won at Richmond, 65-60, on March 3, but fell to VCU, 68-62, on Senior Night on March 6.

The Flyers’ first A-10 Tourney game will be on Friday, March 13, at 2 p.m.

They will play the winner of the fourth game. That game includes No. 5 seed George Mason against the winner of No. 12 LaSalle and No. 13 St. Bonaventure on Thursday, March 12. LaSalle battles St. Bonaventure on Wednesday.

The voice of the Flyers, Larry Hansgen, will call Dayton’s game on WHIO Radio on Friday afternoon.

The games will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

