Dayton Flyers ranked in FCS Top 25 for first time since 2010

Bryce Schondelmyer receives snap against Davidson on Nov. 14, 2026

DAYTON — The University of Dayton football team is now ranked in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Top 25.

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Dayton is ranked No. 24 in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll.

It is the first time UD is ranked in 16 years, according to a social media post.

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The Flyers are 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the Pioneer Football League.

They have won six straight games.

Dayton plays at Presbyterian on Saturday, Nov. 21. If UD wins, they clinch the PFL and an automatic bid in the FCS Playoffs.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

Larry Hansgen and Mike Kelly call the game on WHIO Radio.

A spot in the Top 25‼️



For the first time in 16 years, the Flyers are ranked, coming in at No. 24 in the FCS! 😤 #FlyerFootball // #TheLink pic.twitter.com/ryRmyyRVmL — Dayton Football (@DaytonFootball) November 16, 2026

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