Dayton Flyers snap 4-game losing streak over George Mason

The University of Dayton men’s basketball team never trailed Wednesday night against George Mason.

Javon Bennett scored 22 points as Dayton beat the Patriots, 82-67, at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.

Amael L’Etang added a career-high 21 points while De’Shayne Montgomery finished with 10.

UD made 29-of-52 shots, shooting almost 56 percent from the floor. They also went 11-of-21 from three-point range.

The win snapped the Flyers’ four-game losing streak against George Mason. Their last win over the Patriots was back in 2021.

The last time UD beat George Mason in their building was back in 2020.

The Patriots trailed 33-32 with 2:51 left in the first half, but Jaiun Simon made two free throws to extend it to 35-32. Keonte Jones’ layup and dunk expanded it to 39-33 with 46 seconds left.

After a George Mason timeout, Montgomery’s steal set up a Jordan Derkak layup to go up, 41-33. Fatt Hill’s three-pointer cut it 41-36, but Bennett’s coast-to-coast layup at the buzzer gave Dayton a 43-36 halftime lead.

UD extended the lead to 52-40 to start the second half. They led 53-44 with under 11 minutes to play. Bennett’s three-point play extended it to 56-44. Bryce Heard followed up with a jumper to expand it to 58-44. Bennett’s trey increased it to 61-46 with 9:12 remaining.

Dayton maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

The Flyers improved to 17-9 overall, and 8-5 in the Atlantic 10.

Dayton’s next game will be Saturday when they host Duquesne at 2 p.m.

Pre-game coverage on WHIO Radio is at 1 p.m. The game can also be heard here at WHIO.com.

