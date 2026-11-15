Dayton Flyers struggle in blowout loss to UC Bearcats

No. 29 Amael L'Etang goes against UC Bearcats on Nov. 14, 2026

DAYTON — The struggles continue for the University of Dayton men’s basketball team.

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The Cincinnati Bearcats never trailed the Dayton Flyers on Saturday.

The Bearcats blew out UD, 95-71, at UD Arena.

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Riley Allenspach led UC with 20 points.

The Bearcats made 36 of 63 shots for 57 percent. The Flyers shot 22-of-52 from the floor for 42 percent.

Cincinnati outrebounded Dayton, 37-27.

Amael L’Etang led UD with 19 points.

The Flyers have now lost three straight home games.

Dayton looks to bounce back on Tuesday, Nov. 17, when they host Central Michigan.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

WHIO Radio will broadcast the game. Coverage begins at 6 p.m.

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