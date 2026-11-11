Dayton Flyers suffer 2nd straight home loss

No. 4 Aiden Derkack's dunk puts Dayton ahead, 42-38, against Siena on Nov. 10, 2026

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball suffered its second home loss three games into the 2026-27 season.

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Dayton lost to the Siena Saints, 99-89, on Tuesday at the UD Arena.

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Freshman Aiden Derkack posted his third straight double-double: 25 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Tristian Ford made all eight shots, including five three-pointers, to finish with 21 points.

UD made 36-of-66 shots but had 18 turnovers.

Tim Ibukunoluwa led five Siena players with 23 points. The Saints scored 20 points off Flyer turnovers. The Saints made 28-of-33 free throws.

Siena led 46-45 at halftime. Dayton was up 57-55 with 15:36 remaining, but the Saints went on a 15-3 run to go up 70-60.

UD scored eight straight points to cut the deficit to 70-68 with 8:20 left, but Ibukunoluwa answered to make it 74-70. Brendan Coyle’s three-pointer with 3:02 left extended it to 82-75, and Siena never looked back.

The Flyers fell to 1-2 overall.

They host Cincinnati on Saturday, Nov. 14, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m.

WHIO Radio will broadcast the game.

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