Dayton Flyers suffer home losses to Siena, Cincinnati this week

The woes continued for the University of Dayton men’s basketball team. They lost to Siena and Cincinnati. Dayton hosts Central Michigan on Tuesday.

Dayton Flyers suffer home losses to Siena, Cincinnati this week

DAYTON — The woes continue for the University of Dayton men’s basketball team.

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They lost both home games last week.

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Dayton fell to Siena, 99-89, on Tuesday.

The Saints took advantage of 18 UD turnovers and grabbed 14 offensive rebounds.

For the third straight game, freshman Aiden Derkack had a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Things got worse on Saturday.

The Flyers hosted the Cincinnati Bearcats at UD Arena for the first time in over 20 years.

UC led by 18 points at halftime. Dayton cut the deficit to eight, 52-44, with around 12 minutes remaining. But Cincinnati pulled away for a 95-72 win.

UD hosts Central Michigan on Tuesday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

The Flyers play two games in Charleston, South Carolina. They battle Utah on Friday and Northwestern on Sunday.

Larry Hansgen calls all Dayton Flyer games on WHIO Radio.

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