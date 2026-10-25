Dayton Flyers win thriller over San Diego

DAYTON — The University of Dayton football team won an exciting game at Welcome Stadium on Saturday.

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Bryce Schondelmyer threw a 14-yard go-ahead touchdown to Gavin Lochow with 57 seconds left. Emmanuel Hardrick broke up a Hail Mary attempt in the end zone to seal the game as time expired.

This was UD’s first win over San Diego since 2015.

The Flyers improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Pioneer Football League.

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The Toreros jumped ahead to a 10-0 lead. Junior LeRoy Lewis IV took the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 10-7 after one quarter.

Mason Hackett’s four-yard touchdown run gave Dayton a 14-10 lead early in the second quarter.

With under two minutes left in the first half, Paul Kelly returned a punt 48 yards to the USD 10-yard line. Schondelmyer found Lochow on the next play for a touchdown as UD led 21-10 at halftime.

Lochow opened the second half scoring with a 56-yard touchdown run to expand the Flyer advantage to 28-10. But Dom Nankil threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Taylor to cut Dayton’s lead to 28-17. David Mauer added a 34-yard field goal to extend it to 31-17 after three quarters.

Adam Criter ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns to cut UD’s lead to 31-30. Cole Monarch caught a two-point conversion to put San Diego ahead, 32-31, with 1:32 to play.

It took the Flyers just 32 seconds to reclaim the lead. Michael Mussari caught a 34-yard pass. Two plays later, Lochow’s touchdown pass gave Dayton a 37-32 advantage.

The Toreros drove to UD’s 30-yard line with seven seconds left. Hardrick broke up Nankil’s pass to Reid Nicholson in the end zone as time ran out.

Schondelmyer went 26-of-38 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns. Gavin Lochow caught 11 passes for 83 yards and two scores. He also ran for a third.

Dayton’s next game is Oct. 31 at Stetson.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. WHIO Radio will broadcast the game.

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