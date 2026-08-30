Dayton football dominates in season-opening win over Fairmont State

No. 7 Bryce Schondelmyer goes to receive snap for Dayton against Fairmont State on Aug. 29, 2026

DAYTON — The University of Dayton football team never trailed in its 2026 season opener against Fairmont State on Saturday.

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The Dayton Flyers had 437 yards of total offense and intercepted four passes in a 43-20 win at Welcome Stadium.

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Brookville native and former Springfield High School quarterback Bryce Schondelmyer threw for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

Donovan Wheatley caught four passes for 71 yards and two scores.

UD ran for over 260 yards. Noah Spencer led the way with 58 yards rushing. Mason Hackett added 54 yards, along with a 27-yard touchdown run. Luke Hansen rushed for 53 yards and two scores.

The Flyers scored 35 second quarter points to lead 38-0 at halftime.

The 43 points scored by Dayton are the most in a season opener since 2018. That’s when they scored 48 against Robert Morris.

UD is off next week.

Their next game is on Sept. 12, when they host Thomas More at Welcome Stadium.

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