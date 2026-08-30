Dayton football player awarded 1st Pioneer Football League weekly honor this season

No. 26 Javawn Brooks returns an interception against Fairmont State on Aug. 29, 2026

DAYTON — The Pioneer Football League (PFL) recognized a University of Dayton football player for his Week Zero performance.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton junior Javawn Brooks has been named PFL Defensive Player of the Week after a strong game against Fairmont State on Saturday.

He intercepted two passes in the second quarter. It led to two UD touchdowns in a 43-17 win at Welcome Stadium.

TRENDING STORIES:

Brooks earned the starting safety spot in training camp, according to a UD spokesperson.

The junior picked off the first pass midway through the second quarter. He returned it 35 yards to the Fairmont State five-yard line. The Flyers scored two plays later.

On the next drive, Brooks picked off another pass. It set up Mason Hackett’s touchdown run.

Brooks also had two tackles.

He previously appeared in 11 career games for Dayton.

UD enters the bye week with a 1-0 record. The Flyers’ next game is on Sept. 12 when they host Thomas More.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]