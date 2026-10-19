Dayton Football senior earns PFL weekly honor

DAYTON — The Pioneer Football League (PFL) awarded a University of Dayton senior for his play on Saturday.
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Dayton linebacker Joe Kingsbury tied a career high with 12 tackles in a 19-9 win at Butler.
He had 12 tackles against the Bulldogs last year.
On Saturday, Kingsbury registered three tackles for loss (TFL) and had 1.5 sacks.
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This marks the second straight PFL weekly honor for a UD football player.
Paul Kelly was named PFL Special Teams Player of the Week last week.
Javawn Brooks was earlier named PFL Defensive Player of the Week after the Flyers’ season-opening win against Fairmont State on Aug. 29.
Dayton hosts San Diego at Welcome Stadium on Saturday.
Kickoff is at noon.
WHIO Radio will broadcast the game.
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