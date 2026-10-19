Dayton Football senior earns PFL weekly honor

(University of Dayton (via DaytonFlyers.com))

Photo contributed by University of Dayton (via DaytonFlyers.com)

DAYTON — The Pioneer Football League (PFL) awarded a University of Dayton senior for his play on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton linebacker Joe Kingsbury tied a career high with 12 tackles in a 19-9 win at Butler.

He had 12 tackles against the Bulldogs last year.

On Saturday, Kingsbury registered three tackles for loss (TFL) and had 1.5 sacks.

TRENDING STORIES:

This marks the second straight PFL weekly honor for a UD football player.

Paul Kelly was named PFL Special Teams Player of the Week last week.

Javawn Brooks was earlier named PFL Defensive Player of the Week after the Flyers’ season-opening win against Fairmont State on Aug. 29.

Dayton hosts San Diego at Welcome Stadium on Saturday.

Kickoff is at noon.

WHIO Radio will broadcast the game.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group