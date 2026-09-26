Dayton graffiti program receives nearly 30 reports in first week

Dayton's Graffiti Delete Program gives residents and businesses a direct link to report graffiti. In the first week, the program received 30 reports.

DAYTON — City of Dayton crews are continuing to respond to community requests to remove or “delete” graffiti in neighborhoods and business districts.

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As previously reported on News Center 7, Dayton’s “Graffiti Delete” Program, launched earlier this month, gives residents and businesses a direct link to report graffiti through the Dayton Delivers Web Portal.

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On Friday, the city reported that in the first week of the program, the city received 25 graffiti reports.

This is compared to just one report of graffiti during the same week last year.

Anyone who sees unwanted graffiti in their neighborhood in the public right-of-way, such as under highways, on retaining walls, in alleys, or on private property, can report it through a simple process:

Snap a photo of the graffiti if possible

Go to daytonohio.gov/graffiti to start your request

to start your request Enter an address or drop a pin on the map to clarify the location

Enter additional information if desired, upload the photo, and submit the request

Graffiti can also be reported by calling 937-333-4800 or by using the live chat on the City of Dayton’s website.

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