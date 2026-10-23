Dayton Holiday Festival announces date change, parade replacement

DAYTON — The Dayton Holiday Festival’s Grande Illumination tree lighting event is moving to a new date this year.

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The event is shifting from the day after Thanksgiving to Friday, Dec. 4.

The kickoff event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Dayton, with the official tree lighting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on the Courthouse Square stage.

The date shift moves away from a holiday tradition spanning more than 50 years.

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Downtown Dayton Partnership organizers adjusted the schedule following feedback from attendees and performers who cited Thanksgiving weekend travel and family plans as scheduling conflicts.

In addition to the date change, organizers are modifying the event format and footprint.

The parade that previously moved down Main Street after the tree lighting has been discontinued and replaced with indoor programming at The Dayton Arcade.

The Arcade will join Courthouse Square as a central location for festival activities, hosting children’s crafts, performers, a display of Gingerbread House Contest entries, a photo booth, live music, and shopping and dining in The North Arcade.

Courthouse Square will remain the primary location for the main tree lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

Most festival events remain free of charge, continuing a practice established when Mrs. Virginia Kettering founded the festival in 1972 to ensure access for all children regardless of financial means.

Laura Woeste, interim president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, explained the reasoning behind the date change and schedule updates.

Woeste added that updating the event schedule helps preserve the tradition for future attendees.

“Mrs. Kettering started the festival in 1972 so that all children could enjoy the holiday season regardless of their economic means,” Woeste said. “We’re proud to continue the tradition and excited to mix it up a little this year with some changes and the inclusion of a Dayton holiday icon in The Arcade. Even longstanding traditions can use a little refresh to keep them from getting stale, and we think we’ve got the right mix to welcome the holidays downtown.”

The Dec. 4 kickoff launches a month of events across downtown, including a Family Movie Series at THE NEON, photos with Santa at The Dayton Arcade, the Whimsical Windows decorating contest, an Elf Hunt, and Deck the Diamond at Day Air Ballpark.

An online calendar of events, dining guides and parking maps are available on the Dayton Holiday Festival website.

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