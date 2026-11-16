DAYTON — The Dayton International Airport launched its new brand identity on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Travelers will notice a new logo and website meant to be easy to navigate on their phones.

“Direct flight details, nonstop flight information, and parking reservations just a tap away,” Melissa Patsiavos, Dayton International Airport’s public information officer, said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The rebrand is all about spreading the message that at Dayton International Airport, traveling doesn’t have to be stressful: parking is close, TSA lines are quick, and the walk to your gate is short.

“For a lot of travelers today, you know, flying means parking lots that swallow you up in your car, and lines are forever, terminals built for efficiency instead of people,” Gil Turner, Director of Aviation at Dayton International Airport, said.

Turner told News Center 7 that people who typically fly out of the airport already know this. Part of the new brand is to spread that message to people who don’t typically fly out of the airport.

The airport ended 2025 with enplanements up 1.7 percent, welcoming more than 11,000 additional departing passengers. Since 2020, the airport has seen a 94.7 percent increase in passenger traffic.

It also received a $2 million investment for renovations that led to new or upgraded restaurants inside.

Their goal is to grow that number, as well as add more flights to new destinations.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson asked Turner how they plan to keep the travel experience positive if the airport were to get busier.

“We work closely with TSA now to try to figure out ways to make things more convenient,” Turner said. “We’re encouraging people to enroll in the (TSA) Pre-Check. Also, we’re looking at possibly bringing in the E-Gates, which would make it easier to get through and to keep that going.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group