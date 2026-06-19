Dayton leaders crack down on curfew violations amid rise in youth gun violence

DAYTON — The trend of gun violence, especially involving and impacting young people, has Dayton leaders preparing to enforce the city’s curfew ordinance.

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News Center 7’s Mike Campbell talks to the community about the enforcement LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

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The Dayton Police Department will be conducting several juvenile curfew sweeps over the summer.

Anyone under age 18 is prohibited from loitering, loafing, or idling on public streets, alleys, parks, or other public places between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

>>RELATED: Local police department to conduct juvenile curfew sweeps over the summer

City leaders are ready to enforce the curfew as a result of the recent teenage gun violence.

As previously reported, 37-year-old Josh Fuller was gunned down this week in front of his son at a convenience store.

Police said four juveniles are responsible; they arrested three over the following three days.

On Tuesday, Trotwood police launched an investigation into the shooting death of a 16-year-old, who was discovered 200 feet from a large Dayton apartment complex.

“It’s really heartbreaking, you know, I lived in Dayton all my life, I grew up here, and it’s just so sad to hear all the stories, and it’s right close to home,” Dayton resident Angel Walker said.

Angel Walker believes the community is seeing too much tragedy due to gun violence.

“This is the world we live in now,” Walker said. “It’s crazy. Everybody’s just, they seem like angry and popping off and stuff like that.”

Walker said she understands why city leaders think enforcing the curfew is important.

“Whatever we can do to come together to come and find a solution on this, that would be great,” she said.

City leaders are working on the Violence Interruption program, hoping to expand it soon.

But for now, they’re asking for help from parents and the community.

“We’re asking people to be very mindful of their surroundings, be very mindful of where their kids are,” Dayton Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss said.

Any juvenile found in violation of the curfew during the sweeps will be transported to a designated police station for pickup by a parent or guardian.

Both the juvenile and the guardian will receive a minor misdemeanor citation.

The only exception to the curfew is if a teen is out with their parent.

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