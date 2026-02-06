Dayton leading Ohio in creation of affordable apartments, study finds

DAYTON — The Dayton region is leading Ohio in the creation of affordable apartments for renters with limited incomes, according to a new study from RentCafe.

The site said that between 2020 and 2024, 833 affordable units were added, which equals about 20 percent of the total apartment inventory and a 437 percent jump in those types of units over that stretch.

“It becomes very attractive for an owner, for a landlord, to purchase one because you are going to get some tax benefits. You are going to get some break,” Brett Sutton, director of poverty management at Coldwell Banker, said “So plus, you know, with some of the government subsidies, you’re getting, you know, kind of a guaranteed rent paid. So, it certainly does become attractive for the owner side, and that’s why I think it’s boomed so much.”

According to RentCafe, the Dayton region added over 4,800 apartments between 2020 and 2024, and Sutton said that whether it’s affordable apartments or high-end units, adding inventory is a big boost to the market.

“You want to keep more people tied in,” he said. “The longer they stay, the more part of the community they become.”

