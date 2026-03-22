Dayton learns NIT Quarterfinal opponent

(University of Dayton (via Facebook))

Photo courtesy of University of Dayton (via Facebook)

Keonte Jones goes in for a dunk against UNC Wilmington in the 2026 NIT on March 21, 2026

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team has learned its next opponent for the 2026 National Invitational Tournament.

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The Dayton Flyers will play Illinois State in an NIT quarterfinal game this week.

The Redbirds won at Wake Forest, 78-75, in Winston-Salem, NC, on Sunday.

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The Demon Deacons were the No. 1 seed in the Winston-Salem region.

UD was the No. 2 seed in that bracket.

The Flyers advanced after beating UNC Wilmington, 80-61, on Saturday.

The time and day for Dayton’s game against Illinois State has not been announced.

We will continue to update this story.

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