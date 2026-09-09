Dayton Mall restaurant Bravo! Italian Kitchen shuts down permanently

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Officials said a restaurant at the Dayton Mall has permanently closed.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen has closed its doors at the Miami Twp. location.

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News Center 7 called the restaurant on Wednesday, and a message said the restaurant is now closed. The restaurant opened in 2006.

At this time, there are no Dayton-area locations listed on the restaurant’s website. Bravo! Italian Kitchen closed its location at The Greene in recent years.

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