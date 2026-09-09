Dayton Mall restaurant Bravo! Italian Kitchen shuts down permanently

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Officials said a restaurant at the Dayton Mall has permanently closed.
Bravo! Italian Kitchen has closed its doors at the Miami Twp. location.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man charged for crash that killed 80-year-old Preble County woman
- Former Ohio missionary admits to sexually abusing children in Haiti
- Injuries force local high school to cancel 2 football games
News Center 7 called the restaurant on Wednesday, and a message said the restaurant is now closed. The restaurant opened in 2006.
At this time, there are no Dayton-area locations listed on the restaurant’s website. Bravo! Italian Kitchen closed its location at The Greene in recent years.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group