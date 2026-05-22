Dayton man accused of stealing over $15K in property from cars in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — An 18-year-old Dayton man was arrested after allegedly breaking into several cars in Butler County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kristian Cochran was arrested and charged with multiple counts of theft, receiving stolen property, and criminal damaging, according to a spokesperson with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

Detectives began investigating several car break-ins across Liberty Township on May 13.

During one break-in, Cochran allegedly threw a brick at the car’s windshield to get inside.

“The thefts resulted in more than $15,000 worth of stolen personal property, along with stolen credit cards and significant damage to multiple vehicles,” the spokesperson said.

Detective Tabbert used residential security camera footage to identify one of the suspects as Cochran.

The spokesperson said Cochran was wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor at the time of the crimes.

This helped them track Cochran down and arrest him.

Investigators believe at least two other people were involved in the break-ins.

“These criminals thought they could come into Butler County, victimize our citizens, damage property, and get away with it. They were wrong,” Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones. “If you come to Butler County and commit these crimes, you will find yourself lodged at 705 Hanover Street— the Butler County Jail. We will continue to aggressively investigate these cases and hold criminals accountable.”

This investigation into these incidents remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]