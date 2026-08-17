Dayton man arrested after months-long child sex crimes investigation in Richmond

RICHMOND — A Dayton man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a nearly year-long investigation in Richmond.

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Police arrested Chris Moore on Sunday on an outstanding warrant, the Richmond Police Department announced on social media.

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Moore is now facing one count each of child molesting, sexual misconduct with a minor, and child seduction.

The department thanked partnering agencies who assisted in the investigation, including the Dayton Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

“We appreciate the dedication and collaboration of everyone involved in bringing this investigation to an arrest,” the department wrote.

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