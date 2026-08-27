Dayton man indicted, accused of strangulating pregnant woman

DAYTON — A Dayton man was indicted on one count of strangulating a pregnant woman.

The incident happened on August 16 at Betsy Ross Circle when officers responded to the address for a call about domestic violence.

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Dylan Humbert was also indicted on three counts of domestic violence against a pregnant victim.

Court records also showed that Humbert had three prior counts of domestic violence against him.

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