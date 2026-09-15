Dayton man sentenced for cutting RTA trolley wires

DAYTON — A man has learned his punishment for cutting RTA trolley wires.

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Christopher Wilson Howard, 38, of Dayton, was sentenced to three years in prison after being convicted of vandalism and drug charges.

On July 20, 2026 Howard was captured on surveillance video cutting RTA trolley wires, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

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When officers found Howard he had cocaine on him.

In August, he was convicted of vandalism over $7,500, vandalism of government property over $7,500 and possession of criminal tools.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possession of cocaine.

As part of his sentence, Howard must pay the Greater Dayton RTA $17,000.

“This defendant cut high voltage copper wires with the intention to steal it and sell it for scrap. Not only does this activity harm the RTA, but it disrupts bus service. In addition, the RTA trolley lines are capable of causing instant death if improperly handled. We will vigorously pursue anyone caught vandalizing RTA power lines,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck said.

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