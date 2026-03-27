Dayton matches record-high set almost 120 years ago

DAYTON — The City of Dayton matched a record-high on Thursday that was set almost 120 years ago.

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Thursday’s high temperature in Dayton reached 81 degrees.

It tied the old record set back in 1907, according to the National Weather Service.

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We will have much cooler temperatures on Friday.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando says that daytime highs are expected to be in the 40s.

We will see temperatures rebound next week, but storm chances will increase.

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