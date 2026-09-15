Dayton men face prison after pleading guilty to federal gun charges

DAYTON — Two Dayton men have pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally possessing firearms as previously convicted felons.

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Kaylon Bradley, 34, and Jason Smith, 46, each admitted to federal firearm charges after law enforcement officers recovered loaded 9mm handguns from them during separate encounters in Dayton earlier this year.

Possessing a firearm or ammunition as a convicted felon is a federal crime that carries a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

Investigators observed Bradley on March 27 at Salem Beverage and Market on Salem Avenue in Dayton.

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A pistol grip and magazine baseplate were visible in Bradley’s pants pocket as he entered the store, which displayed “no firearms” signage.

Officers stopped Bradley inside the business and recovered a loaded 9mm handgun.

Bradley’s arrest occurred during multi-agency operations conducted by the Ohio Investigative Unit, the Dayton Police Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol as part of a joint Violent Crime Reduction Initiative between the City of Dayton and the State of Ohio.

Bradley has prior felony convictions for burglary, possession of heroin, weapons under disability, and failure to comply causing serious physical harm.

At the time of his arrest, he was also on federal supervised release following a 2025 narcotics conviction.

In a separate incident on April 15, Dayton police officers encountered Smith.

When officers asked Smith if he possessed a firearm, he ran away on foot.

Officers caught and arrested Smith, finding a loaded 9mm pistol in his possession.

According to court records, Smith’s prior felony convictions include robbery, felonious assault with a deadly weapon, and drug trafficking.

Sentencing for both defendants will be determined by the court at a future hearing based on advisory federal sentencing guidelines and statutory factors.