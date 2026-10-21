Dayton men’s basketball picked to finish 3rd in A-10 preseason poll

Amaël L’Etang attempts a three-pointer against Saint Louis on Feb. 24, 2026

DAYTON — The Atlantic 10 picked the University of Dayton men’s basketball team to finish third in a preseason poll.

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The poll included head men’s basketball coaches and selected media, according to a UD spokesperson.

Dayton junior forward Amael L’Etang was named to the A-10 preseason first team.

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VCU was picked to finish first. They received 308 votes and 11 first-place votes.

Saint Louis is predicted to finish second with 307 votes and 10 first-place votes.

UD received 279 points and two first-place votes.

L’Etang averaged 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks last season.

The Flyers conclude the exhibition season on Saturday when they host Morehead State.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. WHIO Radio will broadcast the game.

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