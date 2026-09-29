Dayton Metro Library closing Vandalia branch for President Trump visit

VANDALIA — Dayton Metro Library says its Vandalia Branch will be closed Saturday due to President Donald Trump’s scheduled visit.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported, Trump is scheduled to host a midterm rally at Vandalia Butler High School on Saturday afternoon.

TRENDING STORIES:

With the Vandalia Branch closed, Dayton Metro Library encourages patrons to visit the Huber Heights Branch at 6243 Brandt Pike and the Northmont Branch at 700 W. National Road in Englewood.

The Vandalia Branch will reopen with its regular business hours on Monday, Oct. 5.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group