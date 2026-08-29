Dayton Metro Library to host non-profit volunteer fair

DAYTON — The Dayton Metro Library is having a non-profit volunteer fair.
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The fair will take place in the Main Library’s Atrium on Sept. 10 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
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The fair is for those looking for an opportunity to volunteer at a local nonprofit, need to fulfil volunteer service hours, or want to learn more about nonprofits in the Dayton area.
More information about the event can be found here.
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