Dayton Metro Library to host non-profit volunteer fair

DAYTON — The Dayton Metro Library is having a non-profit volunteer fair.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fair will take place in the Main Library’s Atrium on Sept. 10 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The fair is for those looking for an opportunity to volunteer at a local nonprofit, need to fulfil volunteer service hours, or want to learn more about nonprofits in the Dayton area.

More information about the event can be found here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]