Dayton Metro Library Main branch closed today due to facility issue, high building temperatures

DAYTON — The main branch of the Dayton Metro Library (DML) will be closed today.

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The Library announced on Monday that it would close early and remain closed on Tuesday.

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The closure is due to an ongoing facility issue causing high building temperatures.

The library did not say when the issue would be resolved or when they would reopen.

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