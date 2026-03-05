Dayton mother learns sentence for role in ‘horrific abuse’ case involving 2 kids

DAYTON — A Dayton woman was sentenced to prison on Thursday for her role in a “horrific abuse” case involving her two children.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell was in court for the sentencing on Thursday morning. The judge said the mother failed her children tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Kayla Shepherd, 30, was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday.

The sentencing came after she pleaded guilty to six counts she was facing, including endangering children and drug offenses.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the investigation began in November 2024 when police were called to a home on Arlene Avenue. There, a resident reported finding two children, a 9-year-old girl and her 8-year-old brother, walking in the street. The little girl told police they’d escaped from their house.

Police noticed the boy had severe swelling of the face and lips, as well as lacerations to his back. He was rushed to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where doctors said his injuries looked like he was a victim of torture.

Court documents previously obtained by News Center 7 show the children had been confined to one room in the house since June 2024. Police said that the room was full of trash, debris, and evidence of physical abuse.

Court documents also indicated that the girl told police that her mother’s boyfriend, Kyle Knox, used lighters, belts, box cutters, and his fists to abuse her brother.

Knox pleaded guilty to over 100 counts, including aggravated arson and endangering children, in January. He was sentenced to 40-45.5 years in prison.

